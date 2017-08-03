Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Trump Reportedly Frustrated By Lack Of New Afghanistan Strategy

August 03, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
U.S. soldiers walk at the site of a Taliban suicide attack in Kandahar on Aug. 2, 2017. A Taliban suicide bomber on Aug. 2 rammed a vehicle filled with explosives into a convoy of foreign forces in Afghanistan's restive southern province of Kandahar, causing casualties, officials said. (Javed Tanveer/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
U.S. soldiers walk at the site of a Taliban suicide attack in Kandahar on Aug. 2, 2017. A Taliban suicide bomber on Aug. 2 rammed a vehicle filled with explosives into a convoy of foreign forces in Afghanistan's restive southern province of Kandahar, causing casualties, officials said. (Javed Tanveer/AFP/Getty Images)

NBC News reported Wednesday on a tense White House meeting over Afghanistan last month. According to the report, President Trump complained that the U.S. is "losing" the war.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Phil Ewing (@philewing) about possible options for the U.S. in Afghanistan after 16 years of war.

This segment airs on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news