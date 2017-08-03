Here & Now
Trump Reportedly Frustrated By Lack Of New Afghanistan Strategy
NBC News reported Wednesday on a tense White House meeting over Afghanistan last month. According to the report, President Trump complained that the U.S. is "losing" the war.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Phil Ewing (@philewing) about possible options for the U.S. in Afghanistan after 16 years of war.
This segment airs on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
