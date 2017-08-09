Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

National Security Analyst Weighs In On North Korea Threats, Trump Comments

August 09, 2017
In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (Evan Vucci, File/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump says the U.S. nuclear capabilities are "more powerful than ever before." Today, he tweeted that his "first order as president was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal" adding "hopefully we will never have to use this power."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses threats from North Korea and Trump's rhetoric with security specialist Jon Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal), former senior director for arms control and nonproliferation at the National Security Council under President Obama.

This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

