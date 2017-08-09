Here & Now
Support the news
Trump 'Fire And Fury' Comments Reverberate In Washington
This morning Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defended President Trump's vow to respond to North Korean government threats "with fire and fury like the world has never seen" by saying that Trump "is going to pick homeland defense over regional stability and he has to. ... We've failed for 30 years, it's time to try something new."
Democrats blasted Trump's remarks, calling them unhinged and dangerous.
Political analysts Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the response to Trump's remarks, and how the GOP's stalled health care overhaul played out this week during the congressional recess.
This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
- Secretary Tillerson Responds To North Korea Threat Against Guam
- Trump Says U.S. Will Meet North Korean Threats With 'Fire And Fury'
- Tillerson: Trump Is Using Language Kim Jong Un Can Understand
- North Korea Reportedly Capable Of Making Nuclear-Tipped Missiles
- Reports: North Korea Crosses Crucial Threshold On Path To Becoming Nuclear Power
More from Here & Now
Support the news