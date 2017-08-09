Trump 'Fire And Fury' Comments Reverberate In Washington

This morning Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defended President Trump's vow to respond to North Korean government threats "with fire and fury like the world has never seen" by saying that Trump "is going to pick homeland defense over regional stability and he has to. ... We've failed for 30 years, it's time to try something new."

Democrats blasted Trump's remarks, calling them unhinged and dangerous.

Political analysts Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the response to Trump's remarks, and how the GOP's stalled health care overhaul played out this week during the congressional recess.