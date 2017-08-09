Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trump 'Fire And Fury' Comments Reverberate In Washington

August 09, 2017
President Trump departs the White House on his way to West Virginia on Aug. 3, 2017 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
This morning Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defended President Trump's vow to respond to North Korean government threats "with fire and fury like the world has never seen" by saying that Trump "is going to pick homeland defense over regional stability and he has to. ... We've failed for 30 years, it's time to try something new."

Democrats blasted Trump's remarks, calling them unhinged and dangerous.

Political analysts Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the response to Trump's remarks, and how the GOP's stalled health care overhaul played out this week during the congressional recess.

This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

