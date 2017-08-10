Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

What Does The Science Say About Dangers Of Opioid Exposure?

August 10, 2017
A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington Va., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Some of the most tragic headlines related to the ongoing opioid epidemic are those about first responders suffering after just touching opioids — especially fentanyl.

But what does the science say about these incidents? Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with STAT reporter Casey Ross (@byCaseyRoss), who's been fact-checking claims about accidental exposure.

This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

