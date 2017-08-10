Here & Now
What Does The Science Say About Dangers Of Opioid Exposure?
Some of the most tragic headlines related to the ongoing opioid epidemic are those about first responders suffering after just touching opioids — especially fentanyl.
But what does the science say about these incidents? Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with STAT reporter Casey Ross (@byCaseyRoss), who's been fact-checking claims about accidental exposure.
This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
