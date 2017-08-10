Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Store Closings Leave Small Cities With Few Jobs — And Places To Shop

August 10, 2017
A worker holds a sign announcing a store-closing sale outside the 60-year-old Sears store in the Galewood neighborhood of Chicago on July 7, 2017. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Stores across the country are shutting their doors, laying off thousands of workers every month. In big cities, other industries are booming and creating new jobs.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with reporter Schuyler Velasco (@Schuyler_V) of the Christian Science Monitor, who says in many smaller cities, there's nothing to replace the jobs that are lost when stores close.

This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

