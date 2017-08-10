Here & Now
Store Closings Leave Small Cities With Few Jobs — And Places To Shop
Stores across the country are shutting their doors, laying off thousands of workers every month. In big cities, other industries are booming and creating new jobs.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with reporter Schuyler Velasco (@Schuyler_V) of the Christian Science Monitor, who says in many smaller cities, there's nothing to replace the jobs that are lost when stores close.
This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
