The Treasury Department Under Steven Mnuchin

While President Trump has drawn the media's attention, the members of his cabinet have been busy implementing his agenda. Under former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury Department has levied sanctions, begun reviews of banking regulations and led Trump's initiatives to overhaul the tax code.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about the department's direction under Mnuchin with Saleha Mohsin (@SalehaMohsin), who covers the Treasury Department for Bloomberg.