More CEOs Resign From Trump's Manufacturing Council

August 15, 2017
President Trump walks into the Roosevelt Room for a meeting with Mark Sutton of International Paper, Jeff Fettig of Whirlpool, White House Senior Counselor Steve Bannon, Kevin Plank of Under Armour, Elon Musk of SpaceX (left) and other other business leaders at the White House on Jan. 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Brian Krzanich of Intel and Kevin Plank of Under Armour joined Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier in leaving the president's business council on Monday, following what has widely been seen as too weak an initial response from President Trump to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) of MSNBC about the news and what it could mean for the Trump administration.

This segment airs on August 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

