More CEOs Resign From Trump's Manufacturing Council

Brian Krzanich of Intel and Kevin Plank of Under Armour joined Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier in leaving the president's business council on Monday, following what has widely been seen as too weak an initial response from President Trump to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) of MSNBC about the news and what it could mean for the Trump administration.