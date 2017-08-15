Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Indian Independence: A Personal Story

August 15, 2017
Indian schoolchildren are silhouetted against a national flag as they participate in Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on Aug. 15, 2016. (Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Indian schoolchildren are silhouetted against a national flag as they participate in Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on Aug. 15, 2016. (Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images)

India is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its independence from British colonial rule. BBC reporter Justin Rowlatt (@BBCJustinR) has an unusual — and troubling — connection to the independence movement.

Rowlatt tells Here & Now's Robin Young that in reporting on India's history, he had to confront the role his own great-grandfather played in colonial oppression.

This segment airs on August 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

