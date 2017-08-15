Here & Now
Indian Independence: A Personal Story
India is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its independence from British colonial rule. BBC reporter Justin Rowlatt (@BBCJustinR) has an unusual — and troubling — connection to the independence movement.
Rowlatt tells Here & Now's Robin Young that in reporting on India's history, he had to confront the role his own great-grandfather played in colonial oppression.
This segment airs on August 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
