August 15, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks before signing a memorandum on addressing China's laws, policies, practices, and actions related to intellectual property, innovation, and technology at the White House on Aug. 14, 2017 in Washington. (Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The CEOs of Intel and Under Armour resigned from President Trump's American Manufacturing Council on Monday night, joining Merck's CEO in protesting President Trump's response to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the political reverberations.

This segment aired on August 15, 2017.

