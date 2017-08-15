Here & Now
Support the news
Intel, Under Armour CEOs Resign From Trump Business Council05:14Play
The CEOs of Intel and Under Armour resigned from President Trump's American Manufacturing Council on Monday night, joining Merck's CEO in protesting President Trump's response to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.
NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the political reverberations.
This segment aired on August 15, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news