From Intel To Facebook To GoDaddy, Tech Reacts To Charlottesville

The tech community has been responding to the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend in a number of ways. Along with other CEOs, Intel head Brian Krzanich has left President Trump's manufacturing advisory council. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg released a statement on Charlottesville, although both Facebook and Twitter say they do not currently plan to update their terms of service to deal with hate groups. And on Twitter, some are working to identify those involved in white supremacists groups, which could have dangerous consequences.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8), senior editor of social media at Recode.