Can A Presidential Declaration Stop An Opioid Epidemic?

August 16, 2017
  • Will Stone, KJZZ
The prescription medicine OxyContin is displayed in 2001 at a Walgreens drugstore in Brookline, Mass. (Darren McCollester/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump says he intends to declare a national public health emergency in response to the opioid epidemic. Governors and health officials say that will free up more resources to curb the rising death toll. And it's actually a step that a handful of states have already taken.

Recently Arizona declared the crisis a public health threat. Will Stone (@WStoneReports) from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports on what the state hopes to accomplish.

This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

