Can A Presidential Declaration Stop An Opioid Epidemic?
President Trump says he intends to declare a national public health emergency in response to the opioid epidemic. Governors and health officials say that will free up more resources to curb the rising death toll. And it's actually a step that a handful of states have already taken.
Recently Arizona declared the crisis a public health threat. Will Stone (@WStoneReports) from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports on what the state hopes to accomplish.
This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
