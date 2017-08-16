Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Baltimore Takes Down Confederate Monuments Overnight

August 16, 2017
Baltimore city workers remove graffiti from the pedestal where a statue dedicated to Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson stood Aug. 16, 2017 in Baltimore. The city removed four statues of Confederate heroes from city parks overnight, following the weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Va. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
On Tuesday night the city of Baltimore took down four statues honoring Confederate figures. The city council had voted on Monday evening to remove them, but the overnight action came as a surprise.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from WYPR reporter Mary Rose Madden (@MaryRoseMadden).

This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

