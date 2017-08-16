Here & Now
Baltimore Takes Down Confederate Monuments Overnight
On Tuesday night the city of Baltimore took down four statues honoring Confederate figures. The city council had voted on Monday evening to remove them, but the overnight action came as a surprise.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from WYPR reporter Mary Rose Madden (@MaryRoseMadden).
This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
