Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

In New Hampshire Town, A Debate Over A Racial Stereotype

August 17, 2017
  • Jason Moon, NHPR
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
The mural was commissioned by the Women's Club of Durham in 1959. (Jason Moon/NHPR)MoreCloseclosemore
The mural was commissioned by the Women's Club of Durham in 1959. (Jason Moon/NHPR)

At the center of last weekend's violence in Virginia was a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. It was another showdown in another Southern city over what to do with Confederate symbols of the Civil War.

But the South is not alone when it comes to dealing with uncomfortable chapters in the country's history. At a post office in Durham, New Hampshire, a 1950s-era mural has sparked a conversation about race. Jason Moon (@jasonmoonNHPR) from New Hampshire Public Radio has the story.

This segment airs on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news