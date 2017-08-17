Here & Now
In New Hampshire Town, A Debate Over A Racial Stereotype
At the center of last weekend's violence in Virginia was a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. It was another showdown in another Southern city over what to do with Confederate symbols of the Civil War.
But the South is not alone when it comes to dealing with uncomfortable chapters in the country's history. At a post office in Durham, New Hampshire, a 1950s-era mural has sparked a conversation about race. Jason Moon (@jasonmoonNHPR) from New Hampshire Public Radio has the story.
This segment airs on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
