Vice Reporter Goes Inside The White Supremacist Rally In Charlottesville

August 17, 2017
White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Vice News Tonight correspondent Elle Reeve (@elspethreeve) spent last weekend embedded with the organizers of the "Unite the Right" rally. The 22-minute documentary she aired takes viewers inside the movement, and features the voices of the event's leaders, including white supremacist Christopher Cantwell.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Reeve about the footage she produced on the violence and racial tensions mounting in Charlottesville.

This segment aired on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

