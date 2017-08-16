Here & Now
Reporter In Charlottesville Gives Her Take On Weekend Violence
President Trump is placing blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville over the weekend on "both sides," including counter-protesters. But what is true about what happened that day?
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sarah Rankin (@sarah_rankin), a reporter for The Associated Press who was in Charlottesville that day.
This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
