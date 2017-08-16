Here & Now
Trump Widely Criticized For Once Again Blaming 'Both Sides' In Charlottesville
President Trump is being widely criticized for reiterating, in an impromptu news conference Tuesday, that protesters demonstrating against white supremacist rallying in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend shared blame for the deadly violence and racial tensions that resulted.
Political analysts Angela Rye (@Angela_Rye) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss.
This segment aired on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
