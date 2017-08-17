Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Why Voice Apps Often Top Texting In Countries Like India

August 17, 2017
An Indian textile trader looks at his phone in Kolkata on June 30, 2017. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
U.S. tech companies are adapting apps to better serve new internet users around the world. In places like India, companies are finding that users often rely less on typing and texting on their smartphones, and instead use apps that are powered by their voice.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti learns more from Eric Bellman (@EricBellmanWSJ), deputy South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal.

This segment airs on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

