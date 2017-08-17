Here & Now
Support the news
Why Voice Apps Often Top Texting In Countries Like India
U.S. tech companies are adapting apps to better serve new internet users around the world. In places like India, companies are finding that users often rely less on typing and texting on their smartphones, and instead use apps that are powered by their voice.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti learns more from Eric Bellman (@EricBellmanWSJ), deputy South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal.
This segment airs on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news