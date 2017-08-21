Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Economy Could Lose $700 Million Because Of Eclipse03:38Download

Play
August 21, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

As people across the country gear up to see what they can of today's eclipse, businesses might not be quite so excited. According to a study from the firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the eclipse could mean a major hit to the U.S. economy: a loss of around $700 million in productivity.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about where the losses would come from.

This segment aired on August 21, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news