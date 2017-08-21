Here & Now
As people across the country gear up to see what they can of today's eclipse, businesses might not be quite so excited. According to a study from the firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the eclipse could mean a major hit to the U.S. economy: a loss of around $700 million in productivity.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about where the losses would come from.
This segment aired on August 21, 2017.
