What To Watch For During Today's Eclipse
We're following the eclipse Monday as it makes its way across America.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR science correspondent Joe Palca (@joesbigidea) about what to look for, and what unexpected things could happen.
This segment airs on August 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
