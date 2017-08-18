Here & Now
How To Watch The Solar Eclipse Without Hurting Your Eyes
Doctors are warning spectators not to look directly at the sun without protection during Monday's eclipse. It can cause permanent damage like solar retinopathy or blindness, especially for people outside the path of totality.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Nhung H. Brandenburg, president of the Georgia Optometric Association, about how to view the eclipse safely.
This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
