How To Watch The Solar Eclipse Without Hurting Your Eyes

August 18, 2017
Warby Parker employee Karolyna Landin poses with a pair of solar eclipse glasses that the eyeglass store is giving out for free on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. To view the upcoming total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, eye protection is essential. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Doctors are warning spectators not to look directly at the sun without protection during Monday's eclipse. It can cause permanent damage like solar retinopathy or blindness, especially for people outside the path of totality.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Nhung H. Brandenburg, president of the Georgia Optometric Association, about how to view the eclipse safely.

This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

