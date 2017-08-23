Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trump Slams Media Over Charlottesville, Threatens Government Shutdown

August 23, 2017
President Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Phoenix Convention Center during a rally on Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. (Ralph Freso/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
At a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night, President Trump blamed the news media for misreporting his response to this month's deadly protests in Charlottesville, and threatened a government shutdown if lawmakers don't pass funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Political analysts Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) and Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the political ramifications.

This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

