Trump Slams Media Over Charlottesville, Threatens Government Shutdown

At a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night, President Trump blamed the news media for misreporting his response to this month's deadly protests in Charlottesville, and threatened a government shutdown if lawmakers don't pass funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Political analysts Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) and Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the political ramifications.