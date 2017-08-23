Here & Now
Trump Slams Media Over Charlottesville, Threatens Government Shutdown
At a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night, President Trump blamed the news media for misreporting his response to this month's deadly protests in Charlottesville, and threatened a government shutdown if lawmakers don't pass funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Political analysts Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) and Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the political ramifications.
This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
