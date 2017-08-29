Here & Now
Afghanistan: Is There An End To America's Longest War?
President Trump has unveiled a new U.S. strategy for the war in Afghanistan.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks to the BBC's Zia Shahreyar (@ziashahreyar) in Kabul and Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman), deputy director of the Asia Program at the Wilson Center, about whether the new strategy really addresses the challenges this war presents.
This segment airs on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
