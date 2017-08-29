Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

'I’ll Never Ride Out Another Hurricane': For Katrina Survivor, Harvey Is Deja Vu

August 29, 2017
  • Bill Zeeble, KERA
Lorrine Adamore is holed up in one of the three shelters the city of Dallas has set up for people fleeing Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm. It’s a familiar, and unsettling feeling. Twelve years ago she was rescued by boat when her New Orleans home was swamped by Hurricane Katrina and she relocated to Houston.

Bill Zeeble (@bzeeble) from Here & Now contributor KERA in Dallas has her story.

This segment airs on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

