Are Big Changes In Store For Uber And Whole Foods?

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi informed his company Monday that he expects to become the new leader of Uber. The ride-hailing company hopes Khosrowshahi can bring change to its past controversies.

Change is also expected for Whole Foods, which had its first day, Monday, as an Amazon subsidiary.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Del Rey (@DelRey), senior editor of commerce for Recode, about what to expect for Uber and Whole Foods.