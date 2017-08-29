Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Are Big Changes In Store For Uber And Whole Foods?

August 29, 2017
People walk out of a Whole Foods Market in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi informed his company Monday that he expects to become the new leader of Uber. The ride-hailing company hopes Khosrowshahi can bring change to its past controversies.

Change is also expected for Whole Foods, which had its first day, Monday, as an Amazon subsidiary.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with  Jason Del Rey (@DelRey), senior editor of commerce for Recode, about what to expect for Uber and Whole Foods.

This segment airs on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

