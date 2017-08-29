Here & Now
Are Big Changes In Store For Uber And Whole Foods?
Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi informed his company Monday that he expects to become the new leader of Uber. The ride-hailing company hopes Khosrowshahi can bring change to its past controversies.
Change is also expected for Whole Foods, which had its first day, Monday, as an Amazon subsidiary.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Del Rey (@DelRey), senior editor of commerce for Recode, about what to expect for Uber and Whole Foods.
This segment airs on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
