Former Skinhead On The Threat Of White Supremacist Violence In The U.S.

After the racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, some have criticized the Trump administration for failing to follow through on a $400,000 grant to a group called Life After Hate. The organization rehabilitates former neo-Nazis and right-wing extremists. The Obama administration announced the grant in January, but it was canceled in June.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Christian Picciolini (@cpicciolini), a former skinhead and co-founder of Life After Hate, about his group's work in the wake of Charlottesville.