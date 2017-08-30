Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Former Skinhead On The Threat Of White Supremacist Violence In The U.S.

August 30, 2017
In this Jan. 9, 2017, photo, Christian Picciolini, founder of the group Life After Hate, poses for a photograph in his Chicago home. Picciolini, a former skinhead, is an activist combatting what many see as a surge in white nationalism across the United States. He's doing it by helping members quit groups including the Ku Klux Klan and skinhead organizations. (Teresa Crawford/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
After the racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, some have criticized the Trump administration for failing to follow through on a $400,000 grant to a group called Life After Hate. The organization rehabilitates former neo-Nazis and right-wing extremists. The Obama administration announced the grant in January, but it was canceled in June.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Christian Picciolini (@cpicciolini), a former skinhead and co-founder of Life After Hate, about his group's work in the wake of Charlottesville.

This segment airs on August 30, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

