The Youngest Harvey Evacuees Are Just A Few Days Old
Some of the very first evacuees from Harvey were newborns in intensive care. They were flown out of a Corpus Christi hospital last weekend before the storm hit. The babies are in Fort Worth at Cook Children's Medical Center.
Stella Chávez (@stellamchavez) from member station KERA spoke to one mom who's been by her baby girl's side.
This segment airs on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
