Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

A 'Hidden Reality': Thousands Of College Students Are Homeless

September 04, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Lorenz Marcellus, left, Ana Lobo and Zachary Wright have all been homeless at some point in their lives. But they are now part of a group of scholars at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, who are succeeding in college. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)MoreCloseclosemore
Lorenz Marcellus, left, Ana Lobo and Zachary Wright have all been homeless at some point in their lives. But they are now part of a group of scholars at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, who are succeeding in college. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)

The Los Angeles Community College District said this summer that 1 in 5 of its students is homeless and nearly two-thirds can't afford nutritious meals.

It's a problem coast to coast: Some tallies put the number of homeless college students nationwide at 57,000, and a survey in Massachusetts showed nearly half of that state's college campuses saw an increase in homeless students last year.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) visited with students who have experienced homelessness firsthand.

This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news