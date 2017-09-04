A 'Hidden Reality': Thousands Of College Students Are Homeless

The Los Angeles Community College District said this summer that 1 in 5 of its students is homeless and nearly two-thirds can't afford nutritious meals.

It's a problem coast to coast: Some tallies put the number of homeless college students nationwide at 57,000, and a survey in Massachusetts showed nearly half of that state's college campuses saw an increase in homeless students last year.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) visited with students who have experienced homelessness firsthand.