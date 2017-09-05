'Dreamer' Responds To Trump's DACA Announcement

Thais Marques was marching at the base of New York's Trump Tower Tuesday when the White House announced its plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

Marques (@thais_tweets), who was brought to the U.S. illegally from Brazil at the age of 5, has been a beneficiary of the program for more than four years. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with her.