Here & Now
Support the news
It's Limbo For Hundreds Of Thousands Of 'Dreamers'
President Trump said Tuesday that it's up to Congress to decide what happens to young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. This comes as Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the rescission of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with USA Today's Alan Gomez (@alangomez).
This segment aired on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news