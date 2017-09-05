Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

It's Limbo For Hundreds Of Thousands Of 'Dreamers'

September 05, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Young immigrants and supporters walk holding signs during a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sept. 1, 2017. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Young immigrants and supporters walk holding signs during a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sept. 1, 2017. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump said Tuesday that it's up to Congress to decide what happens to young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. This comes as Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the rescission of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with USA Today's Alan Gomez (@alangomez).

This segment aired on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news