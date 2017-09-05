Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Employers Report Labor Shortage Even As Millions Seek Work

September 05, 2017
The Labor Department says employers are reporting more than 6 million unfilled jobs, yet many say they can't find enough qualified workers to take those positions. Last week's jobs report showed nearly 63 percent of U.S. workers either have a job or are looking for one — a figure that has gone down since the Great Recession.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Marilyn Geewax (@geewaxnpr) about how the country can be facing a labor shortage and a growing underemployment problem at the same time.

