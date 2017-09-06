Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Congress Addresses Full Plate With DACA, Harvey Relief, Taxes

September 06, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Trump (center), with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (left) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, delivers remarks during a meeting with members of Congress and his administration regarding a tax overhaul, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Sept. 5, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump (center), with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (left) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, delivers remarks during a meeting with members of Congress and his administration regarding a tax overhaul, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Sept. 5, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Congress is back in session with a laundry list of items to address, including voting on relief funds for Hurricane Harvey victims and whether or not to raise the debt ceiling.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) about the agenda.

This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news