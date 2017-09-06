Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

La Grange, Texas, Rebuilds After Harvey Flooding

September 06, 2017
  • Audrey McGlinchy, KUT
Residents of La Grange are continuing cleanup efforts after Tropical Storm Harvey After brought record flooding along the Colorado River. (Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT)MoreCloseclosemore
Residents of La Grange are continuing cleanup efforts after Tropical Storm Harvey After brought record flooding along the Colorado River. (Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT)

Harvey brought record flooding to many places, including the town of La Grange, Texas, west of Houston, where the Colorado River crested nearly 30 feet above its banks. Some homes sustained 8 feet of flooding.

Audrey McGlinchy (@AKMcGlinchy) of Here & Now contributor KUT checks in on residents as they assess the damage and clean up flooded homes and businesses.

This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

