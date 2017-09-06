Here & Now
Support the news
La Grange, Texas, Rebuilds After Harvey Flooding
Harvey brought record flooding to many places, including the town of La Grange, Texas, west of Houston, where the Colorado River crested nearly 30 feet above its banks. Some homes sustained 8 feet of flooding.
Audrey McGlinchy (@AKMcGlinchy) of Here & Now contributor KUT checks in on residents as they assess the damage and clean up flooded homes and businesses.
This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news