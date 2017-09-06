Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

In Conservative Oklahoma, Schools Chief Says DACA's End Will Cause 'Devastating Blow'

September 06, 2017
Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City on Aug. 16, 2017. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools said Tuesday that the Trump administration's decision to end the DACA program will be "devastating" to students and staff in the majority Hispanic district.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Aurora Lora (@OKCPS), who leads the state's biggest school system.

This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

