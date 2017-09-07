Here & Now
What Can Officials Learn From Reporters' Natural Disaster Predictions?
More than a year before Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston, a team of journalists wrote a report predicting what would happen if a natural disaster hit. Now that the worst-case scenario has happened, what lessons can be taken?
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kiah Collier (@KiahCollier), reporter and editor with The Texas Tribune and part of the team behind the award-winning ProPublica investigation "Hell and High Water."
This segment airs on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
