Meteorologist Who Covered Hurricane Andrew Fears Irma Could Be Worse

September 08, 2017
In this geocolor GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017, at 11:15 a.m. EDT, shows the eye Hurricane Irma just north of the island of Hispaniola. (NOAA-NASA via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 4 storm, but it still threatens to bring deadly storm surges and winds to South Florida this weekend. For many in the region it dredges up memories of Hurricane Andrew, which in 1992 became the costliest hurricane in U.S. history.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with The Weather Channel hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross (@TWCBryan), who says Irma could be even worse than Andrew.

This segment airs on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

