California Fire Rescue Crews Help Harvey Recovery Efforts In Texas

September 11, 2017
  • Alex Emslie, KQED
(From Left) Scott Lewis, Mike Wolfe and Dave Lauchner, members of Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 7 and the Sacramento Fire Department, walk through Richwood, Texas, on Sept. 3, 2017. Richwood is one of many rural communities that continue to see major flooding over a week after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. (Alex Emslie/KQED)

A firefighting rescue team from Sacramento, California, used its emergency expertise to help neighborhoods in southeastern Texas, where water was still rising a week after Hurricane Harvey flooded much of the region.

Alex Emslie (@SFNewsReporter) of KQED followed the team members as they began their relief efforts.

This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

