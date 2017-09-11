Here & Now
Support the news
California Fire Rescue Crews Help Harvey Recovery Efforts In Texas
A firefighting rescue team from Sacramento, California, used its emergency expertise to help neighborhoods in southeastern Texas, where water was still rising a week after Hurricane Harvey flooded much of the region.
Alex Emslie (@SFNewsReporter) of KQED followed the team members as they began their relief efforts.
This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news