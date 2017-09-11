Here & Now
Esperanza Spalding Takes To Facebook Live To Record New Album 'Exposure'
Starting at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, Grammy Award-winning musician Esperanza Spalding will spend 77 hours creating her new album, "Exposure." The entire session will be streamed on Facebook Live for all her fans to see.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Spalding (@EspeSpalding) about the experiment.
This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
