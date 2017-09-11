Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Esperanza Spalding Takes To Facebook Live To Record New Album 'Exposure'

September 11, 2017
Musician Esperanza Spalding performs on stage at The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Mychal Watts/Getty Images for Jazz in The Gardens Music Festival)MoreCloseclosemore
Starting at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, Grammy Award-winning musician Esperanza Spalding will spend 77 hours creating her new album, "Exposure." The entire session will be streamed on Facebook Live for all her fans to see.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Spalding (@EspeSpalding) about the experiment.

This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

