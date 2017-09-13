DJ Sessions: Songs For The End Of Summer

In this week's edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Chris Muckley (@cmuckley) about the tunes he's listening to as the summer comes to a close, including San Diego's Birdy Bardot, tropical folkster Son Little and the latest from Randy Newman.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Birdy Bardot, "Fortune"

The Dream Rebel, "Hurt Me Bad"

Son Little, "Blue Magic (Waikiki)"

Randy Newman, "Putin"

Jonathan Rado, "Night"