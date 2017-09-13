Here & Now
DJ Sessions: Songs For The End Of Summer
In this week's edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Chris Muckley (@cmuckley) about the tunes he's listening to as the summer comes to a close, including San Diego's Birdy Bardot, tropical folkster Son Little and the latest from Randy Newman.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Music From The Segment
Birdy Bardot, "Fortune"
The Dream Rebel, "Hurt Me Bad"
Son Little, "Blue Magic (Waikiki)"
Randy Newman, "Putin"
Jonathan Rado, "Night"
This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
