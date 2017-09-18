Here & Now
What Is The Impact Of This Rough Hurricane Season On Cruises?
St. Martin, St. Thomas and Tortola's ports have all been closed indefinitely to cruise liners. What does this mean for passengers as the winter season approaches?
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with cruise analyst Andrew Coggins, a management professor at Pace University's Lubin School of Business, about this hurricane season's impact on the industry.
This segment airs on September 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
