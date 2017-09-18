Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

What Is The Impact Of This Rough Hurricane Season On Cruises?

September 18, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A cruise ship is seen leaving port days after this Caribbean island sustained extensive damage in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in St. Martin. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A cruise ship is seen leaving port days after this Caribbean island sustained extensive damage in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in St. Martin. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)

St. Martin, St. Thomas and Tortola's ports have all been closed indefinitely to cruise liners. What does this mean for passengers as the winter season approaches?

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with cruise analyst Andrew Coggins, a management professor at Pace University's Lubin School of Business, about this hurricane season's impact on the industry.

This segment airs on September 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news