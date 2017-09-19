Here & Now
Puerto Rico Braces For Direct Impact From Hurricane Maria
Another dangerous hurricane is barreling toward Puerto Rico on the heels of Hurricane Irma. The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm, could hit the island between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in on storm preparations with reporter Miguel Santiago (@Johstean) of Radio Universidad de Puerto Rico, a public radio station there.
This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
