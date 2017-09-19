Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Puerto Rico Braces For Direct Impact From Hurricane Maria

September 19, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
People board up windows of a business in preparation for the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, 2017. Hurricane Maria has grown into a maximum-strength Category 5 storm, US forecasters said Monday, as it was bearing down on the Caribbean island of Dominica. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
People board up windows of a business in preparation for the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, 2017. Hurricane Maria has grown into a maximum-strength Category 5 storm, US forecasters said Monday, as it was bearing down on the Caribbean island of Dominica. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)

Another dangerous hurricane is barreling toward Puerto Rico on the heels of Hurricane Irma. The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm, could hit the island between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in on storm preparations with reporter Miguel Santiago (@Johstean) of Radio Universidad de Puerto Rico, a public radio station there.

This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news