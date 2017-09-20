Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Hurricane Maria Brings Life-Threatening Winds To Puerto Rico

September 20, 2017
Residents seek shelter inside Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, early on Sept. 20, 2017, as Hurricane Maria passes the island. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Residents seek shelter inside Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, early on Sept. 20, 2017, as Hurricane Maria passes the island. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)

Maria is moving across Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane, with 155 mph winds. It's the strongest storm to hammer the island in 80 years.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Miguel Santiago (@Johstean) of Radio Universidad de Puerto Rico, who is riding out the storm in San Juan.

This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

