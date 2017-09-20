Here & Now
Hurricane Maria Brings Life-Threatening Winds To Puerto Rico
Maria is moving across Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane, with 155 mph winds. It's the strongest storm to hammer the island in 80 years.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Miguel Santiago (@Johstean) of Radio Universidad de Puerto Rico, who is riding out the storm in San Juan.
This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
