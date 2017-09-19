Here & Now
Support the news
'Mind-Boggling' Damage As Hurricane Maria Pounds The Caribbean
Officials in Puerto Rico are warning residents to prepare for catastrophic winds and floods as Hurricane Maria bears down on the island. The storm has already devastated the island of Dominica, where the governor describes the damage as "mind-boggling."
Meteorologist Jeff Huffman (@HuffmanHeadsUp) of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network gives Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson the latest on Maria.
This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
- Puerto Rico Braces For Direct Impact From Hurricane Maria
- 'Potentially Catastrophic' Hurricane Maria Devastates Dominica, Heads For Puerto Rico
- Another Powerful Hurricane Churns Toward Caribbean
- Caribbean Tourism Officials: Even Islands Untouched By Hurricanes Lose Tourism Dollars
- What Is The Impact Of This Rough Hurricane Season On Cruises?
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news