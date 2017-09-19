Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

'Mind-Boggling' Damage As Hurricane Maria Pounds The Caribbean

September 19, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, after it was hit by Hurricane Maria, on Sept. 19, 2017. Martinique, suffered power outages but avoided major damage. (Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, after it was hit by Hurricane Maria, on Sept. 19, 2017. Martinique, suffered power outages but avoided major damage. (Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images)

Officials in Puerto Rico are warning residents to prepare for catastrophic winds and floods as Hurricane Maria bears down on the island. The storm has already devastated the island of Dominica, where the governor describes the damage as "mind-boggling."

Meteorologist Jeff Huffman (@HuffmanHeadsUp) of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network gives Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson the latest on Maria.

This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news