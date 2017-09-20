Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Amid Raging Wildfires, Montana Releases First Climate Change Report

September 20, 2017
A bicyclist makes his way down Higgins Avenue in Missoula, Mont. as smoke from the nearby Lolo Peak Fire fills the air on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. The air quality is has been measured at hazardous by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. (Patrick Record/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Montana has been ravaged by wildfires this season, and a new report out Wednesday examining climate change finds the new normal for Montana will be hot and dry summers.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets details of the Montana Climate Assessment from Nate Hegyi (@natehegyi), reporter for Yellowstone Public Radio.

This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

