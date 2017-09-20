Here & Now
Amid Raging Wildfires, Montana Releases First Climate Change Report
Montana has been ravaged by wildfires this season, and a new report out Wednesday examining climate change finds the new normal for Montana will be hot and dry summers.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets details of the Montana Climate Assessment from Nate Hegyi (@natehegyi), reporter for Yellowstone Public Radio.
This segment airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
