Houston Real Estate Rebounds After Hurricane Harvey
Before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas last month, Houston was a real estate hotbed. Now the market in some areas of the city has tightened, but the hurricane might not have hurt the housing market there as much as you'd think.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Chaille Ralph, president of Heritage Texas Properties and former head of the Houston Association of Realtors.
This segment aired on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
