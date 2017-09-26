Here & Now
Trump Calls For No-Kneel NFL Rule, Tweets Help Is 'On Way' To Puerto Rico
In tweets this morning, President Trump said the NFL should have a rule banning kneeling during the national anthem. And he tweeted that help is on the way to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.
NPR's Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the politics of NFL protest and hurricane recovery.
This segment airs on September 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
