18-Hour Vietnam Epic Is Lesson On Horror Of 'Unleashing Gods Of War'

Directors Lynn Novick (@LynnNovick) and Ken Burns (@KenBurns) tell Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd about the effort it took to produce their 18-hour documentary about the Vietnam War that concludes this week on PBS.

They explain the insight that dozens of Vietnamese voices bring to the retelling of the story, and the lessons the war has to teach the American government today about getting dragged into a protracted conflict.