Here & Now
Support the news
18-Hour Vietnam Epic Is Lesson On Horror Of 'Unleashing Gods Of War'
Directors Lynn Novick (@LynnNovick) and Ken Burns (@KenBurns) tell Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd about the effort it took to produce their 18-hour documentary about the Vietnam War that concludes this week on PBS.
They explain the insight that dozens of Vietnamese voices bring to the retelling of the story, and the lessons the war has to teach the American government today about getting dragged into a protracted conflict.
This segment airs on September 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
Peter O’Dowd Assistant Managing Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of NPR and WBUR's Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.
More from Here & Now
Support the news