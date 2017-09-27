Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trump Disparages Iran Nuclear Deal. But Will He Scrap It?

September 27, 2017
President Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, bound for New York on Sept. 26, 2017. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
At the United Nations last week, President Trump called the 2015 agreement with Iran to curb its nuclear program an "embarrassment." His administration faces an Oct. 15 deadline to certify to Congress that Iran is complying with the deal, but there haven't been any formal indications of what the president will do.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Barbara Slavin (@barbaraslavin1), director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council, about Trump's options.

This segment airs on September 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

