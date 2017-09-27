Trump Disparages Iran Nuclear Deal. But Will He Scrap It?

At the United Nations last week, President Trump called the 2015 agreement with Iran to curb its nuclear program an "embarrassment." His administration faces an Oct. 15 deadline to certify to Congress that Iran is complying with the deal, but there haven't been any formal indications of what the president will do.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Barbara Slavin (@barbaraslavin1), director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council, about Trump's options.