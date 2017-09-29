Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Cherokee Nation Debates Its Confederate Statue

September 29, 2017
  • Jacob McCleland, KGOU
Cherokee Nation historian Catherine Gray discusses the Stand Watie monument at the Cherokee Nation Courthouse in Tahlequah, Okla. (Jacob McCleland/KGOU)MoreCloseclosemore
Following the unrest in Charlottesville, many cities and towns across the country are taking down their Confederate monuments. Members of the Cherokee Nation are also grappling with their Civil War history.

During the war, the tribe was divided among Southern and Northern sympathizers, but ultimately sided with the Confederacy. As KGOU's Jacob McCleland (@jacobmccleland) reports, Cherokees are trying to decide what to do with their Confederate monuments.

This segment airs on September 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

