Related CEO Jeff Blau On Hudson Yards, Sustainability And Trump

The real estate market in many major cities throughout the country continues to be on fire, especially in places like New York. Related Companies is behind the Hudson Yards project in Manhattan, the largest private real estate development in U.S. history.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Related CEO Jeff Blau about the development underway at Hudson Yards, as well as how the company plans for climate change. Plus, they discuss a certain other New York real estate mogul who now lives in the White House.