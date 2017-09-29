Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

View From The Top

Related CEO Jeff Blau On Hudson Yards, Sustainability And Trump

September 29, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Construction cranes tower over the large-scale redevelopment program, Hudson Yards, on Feb. 7, 2017 in New York. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Construction cranes tower over the large-scale redevelopment program, Hudson Yards, on Feb. 7, 2017 in New York. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

The real estate market in many major cities throughout the country continues to be on fire, especially in places like New York. Related Companies is behind the Hudson Yards project in Manhattan, the largest private real estate development in U.S. history.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Related CEO Jeff Blau about the development underway at Hudson Yards, as well as how the company plans for climate change. Plus, they discuss a certain other New York real estate mogul who now lives in the White House.

This segment airs on September 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news