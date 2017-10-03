Here & Now
Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty On What Wall Street Wants From The GOP Tax Plan
President Trump and Republican leaders are pitching their plan to overhaul the tax code as a boon for the middle class, but officials are beginning to hedge on their promise that everyone in that group will get a tax cut.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Tim Pawlenty (@TimPawlenty), former Republican governor of Minnesota and now the CEO of Financial Services Roundtable, a lobbying group for the financial industry.
This segment airs on October 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
