Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty On What Wall Street Wants From The GOP Tax Plan

October 03, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, president and CEO of Financial Services Roundtable, speaks during a discussion on Oct. 30, 2013 in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, president and CEO of Financial Services Roundtable, speaks during a discussion on Oct. 30, 2013 in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump and Republican leaders are pitching their plan to overhaul the tax code as a boon for the middle class, but officials are beginning to hedge on their promise that everyone in that group will get a tax cut.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Tim Pawlenty (@TimPawlenty), former Republican governor of Minnesota and now the CEO of Financial Services Roundtable, a lobbying group for the financial industry.

This segment airs on October 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news